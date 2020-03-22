TOLEDO, Ohio — Good weekend to you and hoe you are well. We had been all set to talk about the Ohio primary. Voters would decide many issues, from an increase in Toledo's income tax to the Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

But as you know by now, the primary didn't happen. Because COVID-19 did. This coronavirus has shut down schools and restaurants and bars and auto factories and, really, life as we know it. Still, other states voted Tuesday and we'll explore what they said and where they are in the presidential sweepstakes coming up.

My thanks to Dr. Jonathan Ross, president of the Lucas County Regional Health District, for keeping us on the leading edge of this, oh, so contagious disease and how we're dealing with it locally and as a society.

What if they gave a primary and nobody came? Well, actually, nobody came because at the 11th hour Ohio decided not to hold its presidential primary, at least not now.

Dr. Sam Nelson agreed some time ago to be here this week to break down the Ohio primary. And he is here, via Skype, because Illinois and Florida and Arizona all voted this week. The winner: Biden, Biden and Biden. So without Ohioans having a peep of influence, this state which chooses presidents.

