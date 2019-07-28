TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here is a look at the July 28, 2019 episode of Leading Edge.

DR. LAURA JOHNSON — NATIONAL CENTER FOR WATER QUALITY RESEARCH DIRECTOR

As of this weekend, we are just one week away from the fifth anniversary of the Toledo water crisis. Nearly half-a-million consumers of Toledo drinking water were told that their water was not safe to drink. It was a national — then global — story. So where are we five years later?

Dr. Laura Johnson sits down at the Leading Edge table to help us sort through where we've been, where we are and where we're going.

Dr. Johnson is the director of the National Center For Water Quality Research located at Heidelberg University. An associate professor of biology, she earned her PhD at Notre Dame and has been at the National Center For Water Quality Research, which she now directs, since 2013. Her academic life has been one of research and, in lay terms, the effects people and our materials have on our water quality.

JERRY HUBER AND PETE GERKEN TALK JEEP FEST

It is so synonymous with Toledo, it's almost easy to take for granted. But, the stout and sturdy four-wheel drive vehicle that powered our military during war time and which has supported thousands of families over generations in Toledo will get all the attention when the Toledo Jeep Fest rolls into our city next week.

Jerry Huber used to run the Toledo Jeep plant, now he heads the Jeep Fest steering committee. Pete Gerken — yes, a lucas county commissioner —might actually put that title in the back seat next week in favor of another: former Toledo Jeep worker.

Watch as they discuss Toledo Jeep Fest with Jerry Anderson at the Leading Edge table.

Leading Edge airs on WTOL Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.