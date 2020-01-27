On one level, the issue may seem so narrow and so specific that many of you could say, "I don't know. Whatever. I don't have a dog in that fight." But this thing has implications that have developers threatening to flee Toledo and develop elsewhere.

It has the Chamber of Commerce and other business interests facing off with members of Toledo City Council. It's once again re-visiting the old "Toledo is a union town" moniker hung on Toledo - with pride in some quarters and disdain in the others.

The issue is a proposal that drywallers must be licensed must pass a test and must pay a licensing fee.