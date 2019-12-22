TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. House of Representatives impeached the president this mid-week. As though a reflection of the entire House, Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, from the 9th district which includes Toledo, voted "yes" on the articles of impeachment. Republican Rep.Bob Latta, from the fifth district which includes Bowling Green, voted "no."

The two articles now go to the U.S. Senate, where chances of President Donald Trump being removed from office are slim and done. Congressman Latta joins me at the table on next week's show after returning home for the holiday break.

But first, this is president Rodney Rogers, the 12th president in the history of Bowling Green State University. He was named interim just about two years ago now and officially became the president in February of 2018.

It claims to give millions of rides per year to thousands of travelers, commuters. But when was the last time, if ever, you rode a Tarta bus? Still, any vibrant city of size has to have some form of mass transit to get people who don't want to or can't drive from where they are to where they want to be.

It gives me great pleasure to welcome into Leading Edge the new General Manager of Tarta Kimberly Dunham. She most recently headed the New Haven transit district, as in Connecticut. A paratransit service.

