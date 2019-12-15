TOLEDO, Ohio — There's no place like home for the holidays, it's said and sung. But what if you had no place to call home? Efforts to really make a dent in Toledo's homeless problem have admittedly not been very effective.

The local homelessness board is hitting re-start and it's brand new director joins me.

But first, and it's been a while, we welcome the 17th president of the University of Toledo who in the upcoming year will be celebrating her 5th year at the helm of the university, Dr. Sharon Gaber.

Going back to Toledo's homeless problem, that's something the Toledo-Lucas County Homelessness Board is charged with addressing. But even local leaders admit the board wasn't getting the job done. A new nine-member board has been appointed and a new leader selected.

Rachel Gagnon was named the new Executive Director of the Homelessness Board last month after previously having been the chief operating officer for sunshine communities.

