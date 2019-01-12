TOLEDO, Ohio — We send them down to Columbus to represent us on issues which, recently, have stretched all the way to making abortion murder in Ohio to regulating those electric-powered scooters and a whole bunch of other stuff in the middle.

Among these lawmakers is a gentleman who needs no introduction in Columbus or in a good chunk of our viewing area, Ohio Rep. Jim Hoops, R-Napoleon.

The bio might say it's his second term. But that's this time around. Hoops earlier represented the same district for four terms, from 1999 through 2006. Before that, the Napoleon Republican was Henry County's auditor.

His 81st district includes Henry, Williams, Putnam, even part of Fulton, Counties.

Our homes are pretty important to us, right? "Home is where the heart is," "Home is where you hang your head," "Home, sweet home." All those sayings may disguise the fact that too often people are discriminated against when it comes to housing. And that may not be just buying or renting, but financing and even insuring it.

When questions do come up, the place to turn for answers as to what is legal, what isn't, what your rights are is the Fair Housing Center of Toledo. The nonprofit's president and CEO Marie Flannery is joining me.