x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Leading Edge

Educators, radio hosts discuss merits of social media

Washington Local Schools Director of Communications Katie Peters connected with her students through TikTok, which proved to be a success for her.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools Director of Communications Katie Peters needed a way to connect and communicate with her students. Social media provided that vehicle.

“I was a high school English teacher and I needed a way to keep that bridge with my students alive, even though we weren’t in the same physical space,” Peters said. “It really served its purpose in connecting us in ways that I would not have been able to without it.”

That sentiment definitely falls on the side of those who are proponents of the digital outlet. According to a 2018 study by Monica Anderson and Jingjing Jiang called, “Teens’ Social Media Habits and Experiences,” 81% of teens aged 13 to 17 reported that social media makes them feel more connected to the people in their lives and 68% said using it makes them feel supported in tough times.

Another interesting take comes from BGSU School of Media and Communications Professor Louisa Ha, Ph.D., who points out that some of the bullying that goes on in real life may be secret or in the shadows compared to what happens online.

Credit: WTOL
WTOL 11's Jeff Smith talks to BGSU's Louisa Ha, Ph.D., Lourdes University's Kylee Doty, and Washington Local Schools' Katie Peters, Ph.D. about the merits of social media during a taping in April.

“Actually, making it visible and commentable (on social media) actually makes it better than what happens offline when people can’t see it,” Ha said.

Like it or not, social media is a part of everyday life. It's how many of you or your family check to see what's happening in the world. But do we really need it?

This week, WJUC's Charlie Mack joined Fred LeFebvre from 1370 WSPD.

A source with knowledge of recent violence in Toledo told WTOL 11 the other day that one of the reasons we’re seeing so much of it is because kids have been “beefing” on social media all winter, and now they’re seeing each other on the streets and they’re coming armed.

Credit: WTOL
WJUC's Charlie Mack and WSPD's Fred LeFebvre discuss social media's impact on their person and professional lives with WTOL 11's Jeff Smith.

"I do talk about social media fueling the fire, flaming the flames, to get a reaction out of people who wouldn't necessarily have a reaction to something going on and then it might result in violence," Mack said.

Leading Edge airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Leading Edge | April, 16, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out