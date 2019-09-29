TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here is a look at the September 29 episode of Leading Edge.

DR. DAVID JACKSON — POLITICAL SCIENTIST AT BGSU

Impeachment proceedings — inquiries at this point — were announced this week.

Political scientist Dr. David Jackson at Bowling Green State University has used social media to express personal viewpoints critical of President Trump and has made clear those are not the viewpoints of anyone other than himself. To find a political scientist who didn't have a personal political point of view... well, that chair would never be filled. So, let's put on the political hat with Dr. Jackson at the Leading Edge table.

DAVID EGGERT — 'OHIOANS FOR GUN SAFETY'

They call themselves "Ohioans For Gun Safety," but who are they?

In the wake of the Dayton gun tragedy, Ohio's governor has called for some gun reforms. But if you watch Leading Edge often, you've seen republicans from both the House and Senate say, "yeah, well...no."

Well, a grassroots group, armed with evidence that Ohioans want what it's selling, is planning an end-run on the statehouse.

David Eggert traveled from Cleveland to sit at the Leading Edge table. He explains what "Ohioans For Gun Safety" is all about.

