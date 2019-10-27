TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here is a look at the Oct. 27, 2019 episode of Leading Edge.

PERRYSBURG SUPERINTENDENT — TOM HOSLER

Much noise is coming from arguably the most successful northwest Ohio city as of late: Perrysburg. Specifically, from it's high-performing school district.

School superintendent Tom Hosler joined Jerry Anderson at the Leading Edge table.

TOLEDO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 CANDIDATES — DEMOCRAT MATT CHERRY AND REPUBLICAN ABIGAIL SADOWY

With fully one-half of Toledo City Council being elected this fall, we've been focusing on several of the races. This weekend, we looked at District 2.

That's the home of city council president, Democrat Matt Cherry, who is being challenged by the Republican-back Abigail Sadowy.

Both Cherry and Sadowy join Jerry at the Leading Edge table.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SENIOR CENTERS, INC. JULIE DANGELO AND PRINCIPAL OF THE CAREGIVER RESOURCES GROUP CHRIS CREMEAN

America is getting older. The good news is, more of us are living longer lives. The downside, as we know, is that advancing years bring additional challenges; often physical, medical, mental, emotional challenges that have to be addressed.

In our area, those challenges often fall squarely at the feet of the Area Office on Aging. Think of the 60-plus population. In 2000, Lucas County had 76,180 seniors. By next year, that number, balloons to 101,899.

With all of those extra folk, comes extra need for services for senior citizens.

Julie Dangelo, executive director of Senior Centers, Inc. and the campaign chair for the senior levy joins Chris Cremean, principal of the Caregiver Resources Group to discuss the immediate needs of seniors at the Leading Edge table.

Leading Edge airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. only on WTOL.