TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here is a look at the Nov. 3, 2019 episode of Leading Edge.

TOLEDO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6 CANDIDATES — DEMOCRAT CHRIS DELANEY AND REPUBLICAN RON MURPHY

If you haven't voted early, don't forget to vote this Tuesday.

And in that vein, Leading Edge wound up its face-to-face previews of Toledo City Council races.

Up first, Jerry focused on the north side of town: District 6. There, incumbent Chris Delaney, endorsed Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Ron Murphy.

Murphy, in effect, has to make a case to fire an incumbent and instead hire him.

TOLEDO CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 CANDIDATES — DEMOCRAT YVONNE HARPER AND DEMOCRAT JUNE BOYD

District 4 in Toledo contains much of the central city; say, the east side of Detroit Avenue all the way to the river, including downtown.

Its incumbent councilperson is Democrat Yvonne Harper. She's being challenged by another Democrat and a former member of city council June Boyd.

Harper worked as a bailiff in the local court system, Boyd worked in real estate.

Again, to the challenger, a Democrat challenging a Democrat, asking voters to oust the incumbent.

WASHINGTON LOCAL SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT — DR. KADEE ANSTADT

Yes, we know that next year is the "big" election; president, congress, etc. But, if your public organization needs money this Tuesday is simply huge for you.

Leaders at Washington Local Schools have said they need more money.

Thousands of you cover generations of Washington Local alumni. The district has a rich local history.

It's new superintendent, Dr. Kadee Anstadt, sat down with Jerry Anderson to make a case for more money from district voters.

Leading Edge airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL.

RELATED: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: October 27, 2019

RELATED: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: October 13, 2019