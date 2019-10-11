TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here is a look at the Nov. 10, 2019 episode of Leading Edge.

MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT HERSCHEL "WOODY" WILLIAMS

Monday is Veterans Day. We should think of our country's servicemen and women all year long. But, we especially think of our nation's veterans on Veterans Day.

Herschel Woodrow "Woody" Williams is the only surviving Marine to have received the Medal of Honor during the second world war, and is the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Pacific theater of that war.

A son of West Virginia, Woody Williams was raised on a dairy farm.

As we approach veterans day, which began as "Armistice day" back in 1919, we pause to remember that 18.2-million living veterans served during at least one war … that's as of 2018. Yes, war time exacts a toll. And, for some, a return to society isn't as seamless as we'd like to think.

VETERANS MATTER ORGANIZATION— KEN LESLIE

When, several years ago, a local activist for the homeless — or "unhoused" as he prefers to call it — discovered that thousands of veterans didn't have a permanent place to call home, and when he discovered the simple but serious reason they didn't, he decided to act.

Ken Leslie's "Veterans Matter" organization is now active all around the country, helping veterans find places to call home.

