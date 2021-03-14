Leading Edge with Jeff Smith: March 14, 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio — What will halt hazing? Whose responsibility is it? Why does it happen? In the wake of the suspected hazing event that preceded the death of Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz - and fatal hazing incidents nationwide - Leading Edge holds a town hall discussion to dive deeper into the psychology behind hazing and investigate possible solutions to prevent it from happening.
Joining Leading Edge guest host Jeff Smith are Hank Nuwer, author and emeritus professor at Franklin College; Tracy Maxwell, founder and programming director for hazingprevention.org; Greg Reitz, Lourdes University head men's and women's volleyball coach; and Erin Wiley, MA, LPCC, owner of the Willow Center.