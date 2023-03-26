Leading Edge tackles Ohio's Education Fair Funding Formula

Ohio school administrators started traveling to Columbus to give testimony back in 2017, and they're just starting to see the fruit of their labor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's school districts are operating under a new state funding formula, and school administrators say on the surface, that's good. But what's not good is they say it's based on 2018 numbers and doesn't account for the pandemic or inflation.

Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler is a member of the Fair School Funding workgroup, which has been testifying in Columbus and fighting for a new school funding formula since 2017.

He says the plan will be phased in over a six-year period. He says the goal is to establish the concept of needs-based calculations, transparency and justifiable funding levels that are truly fair to all Ohio students, primary and secondary educating entities and Ohio taxpayers.

In an effort to make the playing field more even they need to make sure all districts work off the same base amount; something that’s more fair and equitable.

“The base cost is $7,000 and then there's add-ons based on different needs of different students,” Benton-Carroll-Salem district treasurer Cajon Keaton said. “To educate a kid in Akron City Schools looks far different than what it does to teach a kid in Perrysburg. It's something we can now sit down with our board - our taxpayers - and explain to them here's why we're getting what we're getting.”

