Interested in becoming a foster parent? LCCS offering free in-person training classes

The four sessions will be held at the Lucas County Children Services Training Center and are the first step toward becoming a licensed foster parent.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Foster parents help provide kids with a safe home and sometimes a permanent place to stay. Lucas County Children Services is offering free, socially-distanced training classes for anyone interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent.

The four sessions will be held in person at the LCCS Training Center at 711 Adams Street. Attending the classes is a required step toward fostering or adopting.

The sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 23-28 (Monday-Saturday)

Sept. 17-26 (Friday-Sunday; 2 weekends)

Oct. 22-31 (Friday-Sunday; 2 weekends)

Dec. 3-12 (Friday-Sunday; 2 weekends)

According to LCCS, to become a foster or adoptive parent you must meet the following requirements:

Be 18 years of age or older

Demonstrate a source of sufficient income to care for yourself

Can work outside of home

Can own or rent a home or apartment with at least two bedrooms that will pass a safety inspection

All caretakers in a household must attend the free training. All adults in the home must provide references and pass a background check.

There's no requirement to be married or in a relationship and you can receive financial support based on your foster child's needs.