Interested in becoming a foster parent? LCCS offering free in-person training classes

TOLEDO, Ohio — Foster parents help provide kids with a safe home and sometimes a permanent place to stay. Lucas County Children Services is offering free, socially-distanced training classes for anyone interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent.
The four sessions will be held in person at the LCCS Training Center at 711 Adams Street. Attending the classes is a required step toward fostering or adopting.
The sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on the following dates:
- Aug. 23-28 (Monday-Saturday)
- Sept. 17-26 (Friday-Sunday; 2 weekends)
- Oct. 22-31 (Friday-Sunday; 2 weekends)
- Dec. 3-12 (Friday-Sunday; 2 weekends)
According to LCCS, to become a foster or adoptive parent you must meet the following requirements:
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Demonstrate a source of sufficient income to care for yourself
- Can work outside of home
- Can own or rent a home or apartment with at least two bedrooms that will pass a safety inspection
All caretakers in a household must attend the free training. All adults in the home must provide references and pass a background check.
There's no requirement to be married or in a relationship and you can receive financial support based on your foster child's needs.
To register for the classes, call 419-213-3336 or visit www.lucaskids.net