'They're not just survivors, they're thrivers' | Lucas County Children Services celebrates graduating seniors with parade

The “graduation parade” happens every spring to celebrate teens for graduating with a high school diploma or GED.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 30, 2021.

Staff at Lucas County Children Services (LCCS) held a special celebration Wednesday to recognize graduating high school seniors in their care.

The “graduation parade” happens every spring to support those who have earned either a high school or GED diploma.

This year, ten graduates were driven around town and cheered on by public service workers and others members of the community.

LCCS Executive Director Robin Reese said she is very proud of all these teens have accomplished.

"These kids, they're not just survivors, they're thrivers, and many of them will go on and do great things. We're hoping that some of them will come back to children's services and do this kind of work," she said.

This year, students came from Toledo Public Schools, Perrysburg Public Schools and other area districts.

Five students will be going to either college or trade school and the rest are set to go straight into the workforce.

“We have some folks that put their blood, sweat and tears in to help kids to be successful and this is the big payoff,” Reese said.

Graduates received gifts, including a computer, gift cards and household goods. These items were donated by LCCS staff, local churches and other community members.

Though some of the graduates are nervous about emancipating from child protective services, Reese said LCCS will still be there to support them.