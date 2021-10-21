x
LC4's Trunk-or-Treat event has fun for the whole family

Don't miss candy, food and other goodies all located in LC4's parking lot!
TOLEDO, Ohio — Spooky season is in full swing, and there's always so many events in the 419 to make your Halloween sweet and scary.

If you're looking for a more family-friendly event, check out Lucas County Canine Care and Control this Saturday.

Dress up your kids (and pets of course!) in their best costumes and head over to LC4's parking lot where you'll find candy, games and other goodies, as well as delicious tacos or hibachi from Papi's Grill on the Go.

You can also snap a family picture at the photo booth on your way out! All proceeds go toward the shelter.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The leaves are changing, the weather is (finally) cooler, and pumpkins are everywhere which means it’s officially spooky...

Posted by Lucas County Canine Care & Control on Monday, October 18, 2021

