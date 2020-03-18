TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with Lucas County Canine Care and Control announced Wednesday that they would be accepting appointments for residents to come in and foster an adoptable dog.

Only one person per time slot is allowed.

Each dog will go home with a bag of food, a collar, a harness, a leash and a goodie bag.

Currently, LC4 is closed to the general public in an effort to help combat the spread of coronavirus. Bringing in individuals on an appointment basis is a way to practice "social distancing," which has been encouraged by health professionals.

Leaders plan to reopen on April 11. They said they will complete adoptions when the shelter opens back to the public.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to foster a dog, click here to sign up for a slot.

