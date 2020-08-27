LC4 hosting low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic

Lucas County Canine Care and Control says the best way to prevent your pet from getting the parvo and rabies is to vaccinate.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Local veterinary clinics, veterinary emergency centers and shelters are seeing an alarming increase in the number of dogs testing positive for parvo this summer.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control says the best way to prevent your pet from getting the virus is to vaccinate.

That's why LC4 is hosting a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center located on 410 S. Erie St.

Services will include the rabies vaccination, an intranasal Bordetella vaccine, a DHPP (canine distemper, infectious hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus) combination vaccine, and microchip administered by the shelter veterinary staff.

The cost of the vaccination is $10 for each pet and $20 for the microchip, which includes a lifetime registration. LC4 says the event is a great opportunity for dog owners who may not otherwise be able to afford necessary veterinary care for their pet.

Getting your dog vaccinated can protect both you and them from:

Parvovirus, a highly contagious virus with a very high mortality rate if left untreated. Parvo is resistant to heat, cold, humid and dry conditions and can survive in the environment (house, yard, bedding, collar, leash, bowls, and kennel) for very long periods of time. Parvovirus attacks the intestines and symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, abdominal bloating, fever or low body temperature, severe vomiting and diarrhea, which causes rapid dehydration and ultimately damaging the intestines and immune system resulting in septic shock. Young and old dogs are more susceptible but adult dogs also can contract the virus. Treating a dog for parvo is expensive and not always successful so prevention is key.

Rabies, a very dangerous virus that is transmissible through the saliva of infected animals. Anyone can be infected if bitten by an animal carrying the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the annual turnover of approximately 25 percent in the dog population necessitates the revaccination of dogs. Rabies kills more than 55,000 people worldwide each year.