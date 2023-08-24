Lawsuit filed against Michigan orchard owner who made racist remarks against Muslim family

An attorney submitted the 10-count lawsuit against Erie Orchard and Cider Mill owner Steve Elzinga Thursday.

ERIE, Michigan — A Muslim man who says he and his family were subjected to racist remarks and accused of stealing by the owner of a southeast Michigan farm has filed a lawsuit.

According to CBS News Detroit, attorney Abdallah Moughni submitted the 10-count lawsuit against Erie Orchard and Cider Mill owner Steve Elzinga Thursday on behalf of Michigan resident Joe Mahmoud and his family.

Mahmoud told WTOL 11 that Elzinga approached his family's vehicle on Aug. 13 as they were leaving with fruit another employee told them they were allowed to pick for free if it was rotten. Mahmoud said his daughters were excited to go to the farm and pick fruit for themselves.

Mahmoud said Elzinga then accused them of stealing, said "'you people are always stealing,'" and rifled through bags in their car, including their diaper bag that was sitting next to Mahmoud's six-month-old daughter, and claimed he had called local law enforcement.

CBS reports the lawsuit alleges Elzinga "falsely imprisoned Mahmoud and his family over payment for picked fruit" and "negligence by the orchard for failing to remove Elzinga from the scene."

Through the anger and racism being directed toward him, Mahmoud told WTOL 11 he feared for his and his family's safety when Elzinga confronted them.

"I was thinking of every worse possible outcome that could possibly happen and I was not trying to get my family in any danger at all," Mahmoud said.

An apology from Elzinga has since been posted to the orchard's website.

The full text of the apology reads as follows:

"My sincere apologies to Joe Mahmoud, his wife, family, and the whole community for my remarks and actions on Sunday, August 13. I am very sorry.

As a family business we have made a conscious effort to be a welcoming place for all in an often fractured world, and Sunday’s incident, sadly, did not reflect that.

What occurred does not align with my values, beliefs, and heart of inclusion for everyone. I sincerely regret this and offer my deepest apologies."

Elzinga told WTOL 11 that he is also talking to a lawyer.

The Michigan Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations released a statement about the incident. It reads, in part:

"We caution the Muslim community and others of good conscience from patronizing Erie Orchards and Cider Mill due to the alleged bigoted behavior and speech of its owner," said CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid. "There are many other orchards in Michigan where families can pick fruit in a wholesome atmosphere without being subjected to alleged religious profiling and denigration from its owners."