Crews on scene of a fire at Lawn Creations in Sylvania Twp.

N. Holland Sylvania Road is closed near Northwoods Lane as fire crews work to contain a blaze at the area business.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Fire crews are battling a fire at Lawn Creations on N. Holland-Sylvania Road in Sylvania Township Thursday.

The area of 4507 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd. is blocked to traffic due to engine trucks and crews on the scene. Drivers should avoid the area to allow crews to work.

Thick smoke is visible from outside the building.

Crews are fighting heavy fire is coming from the basement, according to the Sylvania Twp. assistant fire chief.

No one was inside the building at the time and the business is not currently open. The cause is yet to be determined.

