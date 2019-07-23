Gov. Mike DeWine signed Tuesday House Bill 6, which in general terms means the Davis Besse won't close as it provides Ohio's nuclear power plants $150 million a year.

The legislation piece went back forth between the Ohio State House and Senate for months.

RELATED: Gov. DeWine signs H.B. 6, giving financial rescue for Ohio's nuclear plants

RELATED: Gov. DeWine backs $1B rescue for Ohio's 2 nuclear plants

RELATED: Ohio lawmakers still working on plan to save nuclear plants

The final version covered different issues but in the long run, lawmakers said taxpayers will have a lower electric bill. That's because government mandates, which address energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, will be removed.

However, the bill adds a new surcharge of about 85 cents a month for the average household. That money goes right toward nuclear plants like Davis Besse in Ottawa County. Additionally, some of that money will also go toward large-scale solar projects.

The original Ohio House version of the bill would have cost cities like Bowling Green, with large scale green energy resources, up to $400,000 a year. But as provisions were made, that number decreased. State Sen.Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, said she has people on both sides of the table in her district and believes this version is fair.

"Davis Besse is in my district. So there was a lot of concern before this bill passed that Davis Besse might shut down, which would have a significant impact to people in my district" said Senator Gavarone.

The subsidy payments for these nuclear power plants officially start in 2021.