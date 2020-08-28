Law Enforcement officials remind drivers about school bus safety as classes begin

Highway patrol with a stern reminder for drivers in our area. Even though fewer students are heading to school, those yellow school buses are still on the road.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — It's that time again. Schools in our area are starting, which means you'll see more school buses.

Local law enforcement have a stern warning for drivers: Even though fewer students are going to schools right now, those yellow school buses are still on the road.

"During the first quarter of 2020, we had 20 school bus crashes throughout Northwest Ohio and most of them tend to be people failing to maintain a sure clear distance, rear ending a school bus, not paying attention," Bowling Green post commander at Ohio St. Highway Patrol, Lt. Angel Burgos said.

During that same time, Lt. Burgos said 75 citations were issued for school bus and school zone violations.

Making this yearly reminder, a necessary one.

Wood County Safe Communities Coordinator, Sandy Wiechman says the majority of these crashes are a result of distracted driving.

"Everybody is so used to doing so many things at once. You're driving, drinking your morning shake, listening to the radio, you're talking on the phone," Wiechman said. "You're doing all these things and you miss a school bus. I mean, how can you miss a big, yellow school bus, but it still happens."

Both say as soon as you see a school bus, know it's going to make frequent stops.

This reminder comes as troopers says they have seen traffic volume starting to pick-up.

"I think a lot of the motoring public feel that because supposedly there's less traffic along the road they can violate certain traffic laws. We're here to tell them, by our presence here today, that's not going to happen. We want to make sure our kids are safe," Lt. Burgos said.