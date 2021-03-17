Law enforcement agencies stress pedestrian and driver safety for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

In Lucas County, there are 5 pedestrian deaths only 3 months into the new year, compared to 6 through all of 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With the weather warming up and St. Patrick's Day celebrations kicking off this week, members of law enforcement and business owners are reminding people to make smart choices.

Representatives from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Lucas County Sheriff’s Office gathered at Shawn's Irish Tavern Tuesday afternoon, along with the Traffic Safety Coordinator of Lucas County, the owner of Shawn’s Tavern and the Director of Community Engagement from Black and White Taxi.

They all stressed that drivers and pedestrians need to be careful and aware of their surroundings.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the state is looking at a 7% increase from this time last year in crashes and fatalities.

In Lucas County, there are 5 pedestrian deaths only three months into the new year, compared to 6 in all of 2020. It comes down to a number of contributing factors including speed, failing to yield, drivers not paying attention or pedestrians walking where they shouldn't be, according to state troopers.

"Those are all easily avoidable if you just take the time to slow down and be a defensive driver," said. Lt. Shaun Robinson with the Toledo State Patrol Post. "Look both ways. As a pedestrian, don't assume that a car sees you and just start walking out. It's better safe than sorry. Because after a crash, you can't take that split second back even if you may want to."

Ryan Kahler, the owner of Shawn's Irish Tavern, is excited for St. Patrick's Day as it's one of the restaurant's busiest days of the year. They could only be open for carry-out last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic so he expects people will be itching to celebrate this year and he'll be making sure people get home in the safest manner possible.

"My staff is trained in alcohol courses to make sure we're not overserving. A lot of my staff has worked for me for many years and has a lot of experience," Kahler said. "We've gone as far here with some of our regulars to give them a ride home if need be."

Black and White Transportation, a locally-owned, northwest Ohio-based taxi service, will have just about their full fleet, which is about 150 cabs, out on the streets for the holiday.

"Don't drink and drive. It's way cheaper to take a cab," said David Breininger, their Director of Community Engagement. "Call us, use the app. If you don't call us, there's a good chance you'll be riding with [the officers] back there."

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office will be doing an OVI Checkpoint this Friday at two locations. They'll release the locations on Thursday.