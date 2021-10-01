Law changed to ensure sons of Anthony Dia will get college tuition and fees waived at Ohio schools

Previous to today, the children were not eligible for the waivers because the family moved across the border.

A bill signed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday makes the children of slain Toledo police officer Anthony Dia eligible for four years of tuition and fee waivers at state colleges and universities.

Senate Bill 259 ensures spouses and children of law officers, firefighters, or service members who were killed in the line of duty are eligible for the waivers if they were residents of Ohio at the time their spouse or parent was killed.

Previously, the Ohio Safety Officers College Memorial Fund only provided tuition and fee waivers to the family members if they remained Ohio residents.

Dia's family has recently moved across the border into Michigan near the state line.

In September, State Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) introduced the “Anthony Dia Act,” which would have expanded the fund to include Officer Dia’s sons.

“It is not right," Merrin said at the time he introduced his legislation. "Anthony Dia is a hero that bravely served Ohio, and his sons, along with others this may affect, deserve to qualify for this waiver – the bill corrects this problem.”

Senate Bill 259 states “ the child, spouse, or qualified former spouse of a public service officer or a member of the armed services of the United States killed in the line of duty shall be considered a resident of this state for the purposes of this section if the child, spouse, or qualified former spouse was a resident of this state at the time that the public service officer or member of the armed services was killed."