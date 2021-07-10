Latino students and leaders honored at Diamante Awards

Efforts allow more of the growing Latino population to graduate from college and fully participate in communities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Tuesday, several local Latino leaders and students were honored for having a lasting influence in their communities at the Diamante (diamond in Spanish) Awards held by the Latino Alliance of Northwest Ohio at the University of Toledo.

Scholarship funds are raised at the awards celebration for Latino students who do not attend college or finish it because of lack of finances. There is also a newly formed scholarship for undocumented students.

Taylor Burciaga, the executive director of the Sofia Quintero Arts and Cultural Center, was awarded the Latino Adult Professional Award.