20th Latino Scholarship Day celebrates with parade through downtown

The parade will include decorated floats, two $1,000 scholarships given away, live music and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Annual Latino Scholarship Day will be celebrating its 20th year in partnership with the Toledo Mud Hens with a parade on Sunday.

Ohio and Michigan-based newspaper La Prensa will be hosting a parade starting at 12 p.m. at the Erie Street Market and ending at the Fifth Third Field, prior to the game against the Indianapolis Indians at 2:05 p.m.

The parade will include decorated floats with the scholarship recipients aboard and prizes, including a $50 gas card for the most culturally-spirited apparel worn during the event.

Characters from the Disney movie "Encanto" will be in attendance, along with performances by Jacob El Guero Estrada and El Corazon de Mexico.

Before the game starts, there will be an inflatable theme park and La Prensa will present the two scholarships of $1,000 each to college students on the field.

Scholarship recipient Caiden Guzmán said the money means a lot him and his family since he has to rely entirely on the scholarship money he has received to attend college.

"From the support of the Latino community here in Toledo, the Spanish American organization and La Prensa, I have been able to go to college through the scholarships they've given me," he said.

After the game, there will be a live concert at Hensville Park with Los Hermanos Villegas from Adrian, Michigan opening for headliner Bajo Zero from Florida.

$20 tickets give access to the parade, baseball game and live music. La Prensa is still accepting volunteers to help set up on Sunday between 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.