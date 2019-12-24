MAUMEE, Ohio — Christmas is just two days away, leaving shoppers scrambling to purchase those last minutes gifts.

The warm temperatures on Monday brought out a larger crowd than normal to the Shops at Fallen Timbers in Maumee. It included those who haven't had the time to shop, like Noah Gross from Maumee.

"I've been working a lot. I haven't really had time to do. So, its nice out so I figured I'd come out and do it tonight," Gross said.

And then there were those like Kendall Finkveiner from Perrysburg who was shopping with her grandfather and wanted to take advantage of the weather.

"I haven't done a lot the last couple days of winter break, so it was a nice outing," Finkveiner said.

Shoppers seemed cheerful as they browsed through the more than 50 stores.

Linda Lake, a sales associate with Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn said the store is a favorite for those who are hard to shop for.

"It's the gift that keeps on giving because when the gift recipient brings back their tin back empty to Shirley's we can refill it for almost half off the original price," Lake said.

For everyone else, there are the toy, clothing and department shops.

"You never have enough. I have three girls; that's who we're out shopping for — doing some exchanges and making some new purchases," Toni Polsdorfer said.

"We were shopping for my grandma. She didn't tell us what she wanted so we got her, her favorite scented perfume," Finkveiner said.

"I'm out here last minute shopping for my family. They're pretty simple to buy for. They told me what they want, found it, got it. Done; just like that," Gross said.

But, for those of you who are waiting to finish shopping on Christmas Eve, it's not too late.

The Shops at Fallen Timbers will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

"Just go positive, smile. Expect the lines. Just be ready," Polsdorfer said.