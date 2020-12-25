Last-minute shoppers keep up the timeless holiday tradition, even during COVID-19

Gift giving during Christmas is something many look forward to. But gift shopping is something many put off until the day (or hours!) before Christmas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The pandemic may have changed a lot of Christmas traditions, but the one that still stands is gift giving.

With Thursday being the last day to shop before Christmas, shoppers were out buying their last-minute gifts.

Shoppers we spoke with were determined to not let the pandemic ruin their holiday and derail their gift giving. For many, it was about family.

"We're doing some last minute shopping," said Jessica Kight-Martin, who was out shopping with her mother Terri Houston-Washington.

"Just last minute shopping for my family, my mother, kids," explained George Fanelli, a shopper from Perrysburg.

Shoppers rushed to stores to buy the last few presents to place under the tree before the big day.

"Walmart was terrible yesterday," said Brian Kruthaup, a shopper from Swanton.

"The past couple week, or the past couple days, it's been the busiest this month," said Lila Common, an employee at Great American Cookies located at the Shops at Fallen Timbers.

It's been a long month and a long year, with the pandemic and guidance against gatherings changing how holidays look for 2020.

"Taken a toll on a lot of people. And just trying to stay safe, stay home you know. Trying to be smart about this and stay healthy. You know, nobody wants to get sick," said Fanelli.

Some shoppers had words of advice for how to get through, with hope for the new year.

"Time's tough America, but look for the joy in everything and everyone. Not everybody's out to be mean to you. Just try to have a little more patience and be a little more loving," said Kruthaup.

Whether it means giving gifts and being generous, or if it means welcoming new additions to the family, after being tested for COVID-19 before gathering.

"She came with us to stay for a couple, three weeks. Her husband and her new baby. So that's the best positive since like all my children are in one spot," said Houston-Washington who has her daughter, new baby and husband visiting from out of town.

"You never know what families are going through. What I mean, some people are impacted with their jobs and just, you just never know what people's situation is," said Common.