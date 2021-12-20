Is it too late to buy a gift online for Christmas?

While the USPS standard delivery deadline for Christmas has already passed, the UPS option has not. UPS still has its three-day service available until Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you did some shopping this weekend and are wondering what your options are for shipping your gifts, time is running out. However, there are still a few options that won’t cost you too much.

While the USPS standard delivery deadline for Christmas has already passed, the UPS option has not. UPS still has its three-day service available until Tuesday.

USPS and UPS both have expedited and overnight options available for a higher cost later this week.

But, what are the chances your package arrives on time?

Representatives with UPS said Monday that 96% of their packages are arriving when they're supposed to and customers should feel confident with their quoted delivery times.

“It has been very, very busy and we always expect it to peak season. But, the UPS network is running smoothly and our employees around the world are delivering for the holidays," Jim Meyer with UPS said.

NOW: Time is running out if you’re planning to ship Christmas packages! I’ll break down your options and the chances your gifts actually arrive on time on @WTOL11Toledo 🎁 pic.twitter.com/qXMfAm8yEy — Amy Steigerwald (@AmySteigerwald) December 20, 2021

Compared to the last holiday season, many shipping services have hired thousands of workers to meet demand this time around.

If you are planning to ship out packages this week, prepare to wait in line.

“One thing you can actually do is have your package ready to go beforehand, by creating your shipment online,” Meyer said.