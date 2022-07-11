Last day for early voting before Election Day

More poll workers were trained over the weekend in preparation for Tuesday's election.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting ends today, with the election less than 24 hours away.

For equal representation, there needs to be an equal amount of democrat and republican poll workers at each polling location.

There are currently over 300 polling centers in Lucas County.

LaVera Scott, Director of Lucas County Board of Elections, says they have a surplus of democratic, non-partisan poll workers and need more republican poll workers.

They did have more republican poll workers signup on Friday. They and other poll workers were trained over the weekend in preparation for Election Day on Tuesday.

Needing an equal ratio of poll workers per party at each polling center is not just the law, Scott said it's also needed for transparency.

“In the state of Ohio, Board of Elections are basically setup in a bi-partisan environment,” said Scott. “Like for most positions, you’re going to have a counterpart for the opposite party within the board of elections. That extends over into the polling locations as well having at least one declared democrat, one declared republican per prescinct. We have over 300 precincts. So we need to make sure we try to balance.”

The Lucas County Voting Center is open today from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.