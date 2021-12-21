LaserShip expanding operations in northwest Ohio with new facility in Oregon

The last-mile parcel shipping company says new jobs will be part of the expansion.

OREGON, Ohio — A large e-commerce parcel carrier is expanding its northwest Ohio operations and building a new 80,000-square-foot facility.

Last-mile delivery service LaserShip is moving its operations from Perrysburg to Oregon next year. A 30,000-square-foot addition will be constructed to an existing building located at 4130 Spartan Dr.

LaserShip said in a news release new jobs will be part of the expansion. WTOL 11 has reached out to the company to find out exactly how many.

“LaserShip has been investing in its infrastructure to help e-commerce retailers build capacity and flexibility within their supply chains to reach their customers with faster, reliable last-mile delivery,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer at LaserShip. “We’re excited to expand our presence and further our commitment to the Toledo community. We also look forward to welcoming more employees to the LaserShip team.”

The company expects the new location to be up and running by November 2022.

NAI Harmon is the developer of the property and worked to bring LaserShip to Oregon.

“We are excited to welcome LaserShip to our property in the Toledo area,” said Ed Harmon, chief executive officer at NAI Harmon Group. “This is a great opportunity to bring more jobs to the area while benefiting the overall economy. Both LaserShip and the City of Oregon have been wonderful to work with over the last several months and we look forward to the future of the partnership.”