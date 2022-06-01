Large shipment of baby formula arrives at Rickenbacker International Airport

The formula will be distributed in Walmart stores across the nation, including Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large shipment of baby formula has landed to Columbus from Australia Friday morning as part of Operation Fly Formula.

An airplane containing 85,000 tins, or approximately 1.85 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents, of Bubs Australia infant formula was flown into Rickenbacker International Airport from Melbourne, Australia, according to the airport.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Human Services, General Services Administration and Department of Defense have partnered together to import baby formulas from other nations to the United State.