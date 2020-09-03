TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead in a home near Wayne and Dale Streets in south Toledo on Sunday night.

Police responded to the house after receiving a call around 9 p.m.

They say the victims were found upstairs.



The home is occupied.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Police are still investigating a cause of death.

The identity of the victims is unknown at this time.

