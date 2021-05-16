Two people shot at Sleepy Hollow Park in west Toledo

Toledo Fire and Rescue says the shooting victim was taken to a hospital trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Another victim walked into UTMC.

Toledo Fire and Rescue confirm that two people were shot at Sleepy Hollow Park in west Toledo on Sunday evening.

TFD says they treated and transported one of the victims to a hospital trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Toledo police say another victime walked into UTMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m.

Neighbors say there was a vigil happening at the park for a shooting victim at the Spotlight Bar early on Sunday morning when they heard gunshots and saw the crowd run away.

Four people were injured, and one killed, in shootings at two south Toledo bars, the Spotlight Lounge and D'Icon Spirits and Grille, early on Sunday morning.

