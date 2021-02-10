Large group gathers in west Toledo to rally for abortion rights ahead of Supreme Court hearing

A new bill introduced in the Ohio Senate would make all abortions in the state illegal in the event Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight for reproductive rights was on display across the nation and right here in Toledo this Saturday as around a hundred protestors came together in west Toledo to rally for abortion rights.

The surge in pro-choice activism comes as the Supreme Court gets ready to hear a case out of Mississippi that could overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"Women's right to control our own bodies are at stake. We are teetering on the brink all across this country, but obviously, Texas has tipped over" said women's rights supporter, Melissa Portala.

A law passed in Texas recently banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks before many women are even aware they are pregnant.

It's an issue that's been long-debated. But, a new fire has ignited for these pro-choice supporters, knowing what happened in Texas could happen here.

"We feel that our rights are under attack because there are a lot of people that are still pro-life and [Ohio] is a more conservative state. So we feel like at some point it will be more centralized on our state," said Kara Dishon, who came from Bowling Green to support women's rights.

Closer to home, a new bill introduced in the Ohio Senate would make all abortions in the state illegal in the event Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

"The Ohio bill is very frightening and if that Ohio bill passes, women are going to die. That's just the simple fact - women will die," said Portala.

But, not everyone in attendance was against overturning Roe v. Wade.

"We're optimistic about the Supreme Court hearing and overturning Roe V. Wade as I understand it," said counter-protestor, Declan Reimer.

A small group of counter-protesters showed up to fight for pro-life. They say abortions kill living human beings and they don't believe that should be a legal option for women.

"We have been getting a lot of honks in our favor, a lot of thumbs up and way to go's, so I'm pretty optimistic," said counter-protestor, Hannah Scheramic.

More information about Ohio's new abortion bill, Senate Bill 123, can be found here.