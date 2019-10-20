TOLEDO, Ohio — A house on Belmont Ave. burst into flames early Sunday morning.

Neighbors called around 3 a.m. after they reportedly heard a loud boom and saw the structure had caught on fire.

Three of the house's four sides dislodged from the foundation. Crews on scene reported heavy flames on the first floor with fire venting from all windows on the second floor.

Fire crews instantly went defensive, set up exposure lines and covered houses on both sides of the affected house so that fire would not spread.

The only damage done to either of the neighboring houses were when the second floor collapsed and rolled into the house on the right hand side.

Neighbors said the house has been vacant for the past couple of weeks.

An investigation is ongoing.

