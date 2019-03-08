A fire that broke early Saturday morning at the Faith Way Church of God Christ on Nebraska Avenue caused severe damages to the structure.

The roof caved in and a side of the church collapsed.

WTOL

Fire officials said the fire started in the interior and conditions quickly got bad.

“Crews went defensive and pulled everyone out, can’t say for sure if anyone was in there no reason to believe there was. Still under investigation for arson,” a fire official said.

The pastor of the church asked the community to pray.

“I ask for the community to pray for all congregations in the city. Glad no fire fighters or first responders are hurt. Whoever did it, we pray they get some help,” Pastor Delbert Williamson said.