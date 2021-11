The first call came in about 11:15 a.m. Oregon police say multiple roads are closed in the area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews are battling a large fire at Toledo Refining Company in Oregon Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from Oregon police, there are road closures in the area. The first call came in about 11:15 a.m.

Pickle Road is closed from Woodville Road to Patchen Road.