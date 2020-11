The lockdown is just a precaution as Toledo police officers search the area. There is no threat at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Larchmont Elementary in west Toledo is currently operating under a "soft lockdown."

School officials are not allowing guests into the building.

The lockdown was issued due to reports of a suspicious person in the area. Toledo police officers are checking the area.

According to school leaders, the lockdown is just a precaution. There is no threat at this time.