Lambertville Boy Scouts sleep outside to raise awareness for homelessness

The middle of January is not a time when anyone wants to find themselves sleeping outside in the cold.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — The middle of January is not a time when anyone wants to find themselves sleeping outside in the cold or snow.

A handful of local Boy Scouts however are doing just that, and they are doing it for a good cause.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 777 in Lambertville, Michigan, say they are sleeping outside and in boxes to raise awareness for homelessness.

"There are people out there and they're not as fortunate as all of us. They're on the streets, they live in boxes, or in some cases they're just on the street with a blanket. We're kind of showing that that's a possibility and that we're out here trying to support the idea that you can help these people by doing food drives, by doing things that just support them," senior patrol leader, Jacob Wingate said.

The troop is also holding a food drive while they are out there.

If you're interested in bringing donations, you can bring them to the VFW in Lambertville until 1 p.m. on Sunday, January, 23.

The address is 4120 Piehl Road, off Summerfield Rd. in Temperance.