WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Township Police Department is working to create a new way to help locate missing children and teens in Ohio and Michigan.

The project includes posting pictures and information of the missing on bulletin boards placed at truck refueling stations in the township.

“We have several truck refueling stations in our township, and truckers get around,” Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said. “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for some of these missing kids to end up being involved in human trafficking."

The hope is that truckers visiting the stations may recognize a child or teen and contact authorities.

The police chief said they are targeting youth not only from northwest Ohio, but also children from southeast Michigan and the Cleveland area too.

“Because we have the Ohio turnpike interchange in our township, we know there is also a good possibility missing children from the Cleveland area could end up here. That is why those kids will also be a focus of the program,” Chief Hummer said.

The police department is working with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children to keep the most up-to-date information posted on the boards. Keeping posters on the bulletin boards fresh and relevant will be left to the department's crime prevention and community policing officer.

“He will keep track of the posters and rotate them on a regular basis to optimize the exposure of all the missing children. He will remove posters of those who have been located and put up new ones for those recently reported missing," said chief Hummer.

The boards will include a phone number to report any information visitors may have.

Further information on the program may be obtained by calling 419-481-6354.

