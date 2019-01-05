Lucas, Ottawa and Erie Counties are under a Lakeshore Flood Warning until 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service says a Lakeshore Flood Warning is issued when flooding is occurring or imminent along the lake.

READ MORE: Lakeshore Flood Warning

The NWS says the water level at Toledo was 80 inches above low water datum. This will cause flooding of low-lying areas near the shoreline, like in the western basin of Lake Erie including the Lake Erie Islands.

However, the water level is forecast to lower fairly quickly Wednesday morning as winds shift to an east-southeast direction and begin to subside.

The flood warning will be in effect until 8 a.m.

A flood warning has also been extended for the following rivers:

The Maumee River at Fort Wayne and near Defiance affecting Paulding, Defiance and Henry Counties. The flood warning continues until late Thursday night.

The Tiffin River near Stryker affecting Defiance, Fulton and Williams Counties. The flood warning continues until further notice.

The Saint Joseph River below Montpelier affecting Williams County. The flood warning continues from Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

READ MORE: River Flood Warning

NWS says heavy rain throughout the region Tuesday evening paired with the rain our area has seen previously has resulted in minor river flooding.

Motorists should remember to never drive through flooded areas, as the water may be too deep to allow safe passage.

Children should also never be allowed to play in or near flood waters.

