Authorities requesting help IDing vehicle involved in Lake Twp. biohazard spill

The truck spilled "presumed human waste" on SR-795 and I-280 early Tuesday morning, according to Lake Township fire.

MILLBURY, Ohio — The Lake Township Fire Department is requesting the public's help identifying a flatbed truck that spilled "presumed human waste" on SR-795 and I-280 early Tuesday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation shows the truck, which has a white cabin and was pulling a load that the waste appeared to spill out of, was tracked traveling eastbound on SR-795 at East Broadway Street to the site of the spill. The truck was last seen on ODOT cameras headed west on West Alexis Road from I-75.

According to Lake Township fire, the spill started near the railroad crossing near Sunoco on SR-795, continued up the overpass and then onto I-280.

Anyone with information is asked to email fire@laketwp.com or call 419-837-4026.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, which assisted LFTD and OEPA in the response to and cleanup of the spill after it was discovered by Lake Township police shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, said there is no threat to the safety of the public and no ongoing risk.

