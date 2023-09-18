Authorities investigating semi-tanker, train collision in Lake Township Monday

Officials with the Lake Township Fire Department said there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Officials from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Bowling Green Post are investigating a collision between a semi-tanker and a train in Lake Township Monday morning.

According to a social media post from the Lake Township Fire Department, a semi tanker hauling aluminum sulfate, a corrosive liquid used in the water treatment process, collided with a train at a railroad crossing just north of SR 795 at approximately 9 a.m.

Authorities claimed none of the product leaked from the tanker. Additionally, the train did not derail. Officials did not report any injuries as a result of the incident.

Lake Township Fire Department provided the following two images of the incident.

