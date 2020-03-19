MILLBURY, Ohio — The Lake Township Police Department is doing its part to make sure local people are staying safe.

Community Police Officer, Ron Craig, will be reaching out by phone to check on all Lake Township neighborhood watch members as concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow. Craig will do this periodically over the next few weeks or longer if necessary.

Even if you are not a member, you can still sign up for a wellness call.

Lake Township Police Department Our Community Police Officer, Ron Craig, is reaching out by phone to... check on all of our neighborhood watch members. He will do this periodically over the next few weeks or so depending on how long this lasts.

If you'd like the department to reach out and see how you are doing periodically, send an e-mail to crimeprevention@laketwp.com or call 419-838-6651.

RELATED: Impacted by statewide closures? Here are some resources that can help

RELATED: LIST | Grocery stores offering shopping times for seniors

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.