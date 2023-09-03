Lake Twp. fire causes $150,000 in damage to home

The fire, fueled by vinyl siding, did extensive damage to the attic and back of the house.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — An attic fire at a Lake Township home in Wood County left two firefighters with minor injuries, according to the Lake Township Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 30200 block of Bradner Rd. just before noon on Saturday when a passerby called 911.

When Northwood firefighters arrived at the scene they found flames starting to melt the siding of the home.

Lake Twp. firefighters responded shortly thereafter to help prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes in the 90° heat.

The fire was declared under control about an hour after firefighters arrived.

Damage to the home was estimated at $150,000.

The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but there is no reason to believe it is suspicious, according to Lake Township fire.

