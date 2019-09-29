WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Lake Local Schools announced on Facebook Sunday it is aware of a "possible school safety situation" and along with Lake Township Police, they are investigating the incident.

The school district made two posts regarding the situation; one clarifying the school is aware and taking appropriate measures and another saying "the student that allegedly made threatening statements will not be in school tomorrow. The person the student allegedly threatened directly does not go to our school."

In both posts, however, the school district highlighted that many of the rumors spread via social media are innacurate. The statements also said the district isn't getting into too many details because of laws that protect student privacy.

Lake Local Schools also encouraged anyone with concerns about student safety to contact the school and the Lake Township Police Department.

