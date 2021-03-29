Officials searching Lake Erie for missing 18-year-old woman after friend's body found floating in the water Sunday

Alaina "Alice" Camacho and Nathan Orona were reported missing in early February.

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a story published on March 28, 2021.

Officials have resumed a water-search for missing Lorain County 18-year-old Alaina "Alice" Camacho after temporarily pausing overnight.

3News was out at the scene in Lorain County Monday morning as police searched the water, but crews were unable to obtain any additional information pertaining to search efforts.

On Sunday, a fisherman called '911' around 11 a.m. to report what appeared to be a body floating on the water in Lake Erie near the Hot Waters boat launch in Lorain County. The body was pulled from the water and later identified as missing 20-year-old Nathan Orona.

Orona, along with Camacho, were reported missing in early February.

After identifying the body found in Lake Erie, officials said Sunday in a release that there was still no sign of Camacho and a search would resume in the morning.

Orona and Camacho were seen last seen at the Sheffield Estates on Oneil Boulevard in Lorain, where Nathan lived. At the time of the disappearance, officials say that the pair left in Alice’s car, a gold 2004 Honda Accord.

Neither Camacho nor her vehicle have been located as of March 29.

An autopsy on Orona's body is currently underway and the Lorain County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for updates.