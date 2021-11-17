3 people pulled from the water after boats collide on Lake Erie in Huron; at least 1 person still missing

This is a developing story. Check back at wkyc.com for updates.

HURON, Ohio — The United States Coast Guard is investigating after two boats collided late Tuesday evening on Lake Erie near Cranberry Creek in Huron.

According to Petty Officer Greg Schell with the Coast Guard, the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. and Coast Guard officials from the Marblehead station were sent out to respond. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Huron Fire Department officials had already pulled two people from the water and taken them to shore where EMS was on standby.

Schell also tells 3News that a third person was picked up by a Good Samaritan and taken to the Coast Guard boat before being taken in to shore for EMS treatment and evaluation.

At this time, officials believe that all three people were ejected from the boats as a result of the collision.

Late Tuesday evening, crews from Marblehead and Detroit went out with Huron Fire Department's dive team to search for one person who remains unaccounted for. Additionally, officials tell 3News there could be more passengers in the water, but they are unable to confirm. Searches are ongoing.

No other information is currently available.

