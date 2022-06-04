'How can we make Toledo better for everybody?' | Lacy DeBerry named Toledo's new director of diversity, equity and inclusion

The position came to be in 2017 and was filled in temporarily until this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz named Lacy DeBerry as the city's newest director of diversity, equity and inclusion on Wednesday.

The position came to be in 2017 and was filled in temporarily until this week.

"We wanted to take the time to find the right person to lead those efforts and I think we have. So, without further ado, I'd like to introduce you to Lacy DeBerry," Kapszukiewicz announced to a small crowd at city head quarters.

DeBerry most recently served as an employee relations consultant in North Carolina. He's worked for more than 20 years in human relations and educational services.

Now, DeBerry will focus on diversity and representation from all people in city jobs and agencies.

While he's not from the Toledo area, Kapszukiewicz said DeBerry comes with fresh ideas.

"In the grand scheme of things, it would be something to be able to host a conference, a diversity conference," DeBerry said.

DeBerry said in order for a community to grow, it's important to learn from its past, while looking ahead toward future needs.

"For me, it's learning the layout of the land, the community and the culture. Most of the things that are happening nationally, you've got those things in place and the format is already there," he said. "It's just, how do you tailor it to this specific community?"

DeBerry will also work closely with minority and women-owned businesses. He said he believes diversity, equity and inclusion are critical in moving forward and building relationships.

His office has investigators that look into discrimination complaints.

DeBerry also said he's looking at developing a study and making sure the community gets to weigh in.

"The willingness of community partnership is getting people to come to the table and look at, 'How can we make Toledo better for everybody?'" he said.

DeBerry and Kapszukiewicz both said they want Toledo to be the place where everyone feels comfortable and welcome — a place where people can live out their dreams.

DeBerry's annual salary as the new director of diversity, equity and inclusion will be $125,000 per year.